Amira Lyric Barber, 16, of Hillsville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
She was born in Maryland on Jan. 4, 2004.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Tammy Howell Fleeman and Brad; siblings, Aliciana Fleeman, Ciarra Fleeman, Elijah Fleeman and Mailani Barber; maternal grandfather, Earl Mayberry; and paternal grandmother, Wilda Wilson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Sam Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
