He was born in Galax on April 24, 1966, to the late Odell Roosevelt and Maxine Savannah Blair Cox.

Survivors include his wife, Kimberley Fender Cox of Galax; children, Adele Cox and fiancé', Jacob Gogan of Sandston, Julian Cox of Galax and Harley Holden and fiancé and caregiver, Hope Gleason of Galax; mother-in-law, Bobbie Fender; brother-in-law, Robert Fender; sister-in-law and spouse, Kathy and Larry Funk, all of Woodlawn; daughter and caregiver, Autumn George of Fries; brother, Larry "Lurch" Lowman of West Virginia; and a host of step-nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the Oldtown Cemetery with his aunt, Pastor JoAnn Cox officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with the burial expenses.

