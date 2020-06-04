Prayers for the family.
Andrew Jackson Layne Jr., 94, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Layne was born in Caswell County, N.C., on Sept. 5, 1925, to the late Andrew Layne Sr. and Birdie Wright Layne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Louise Layne.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Louise Funk Layne of Woodlawn; son, Douglas Layne of Woodlawn; grandson, Matthew Layne of Michigan; sister, Margeret Layne of Eden, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean and Shirley Layne of Ruffin, N.C., James and Rachel Layne of Pellham, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Coal Creek Community Cemetery in Galax, Va., with Pastor Tim York officiating on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW 1115.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Layne was born in Caswell County, N.C., on Sept. 5, 1925, to the late Andrew Layne Sr. and Birdie Wright Layne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Louise Layne.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Louise Funk Layne of Woodlawn; son, Douglas Layne of Woodlawn; grandson, Matthew Layne of Michigan; sister, Margeret Layne of Eden, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean and Shirley Layne of Ruffin, N.C., James and Rachel Layne of Pellham, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Coal Creek Community Cemetery in Galax, Va., with Pastor Tim York officiating on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW 1115.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.