Andrew Neil Duncan, 45, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Radford on Aug. 31, 1974.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Edwards Duncan.
Survivors include his son, Mason Duncan; step-daughter and spouse, Miranda and Sam Keene; father, Thomas Duncan; sister and brother-in-law, Alicia and Charles Lane; two grandchildren; mother of Mason and Miranda, Niki Duncan; and a niece and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mason Duncan for his college education.
