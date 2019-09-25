ndy David Isom, 33, of Galax, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galax.
He was born in Columbia, Md., on Oct. 3, 1985, to Andy Stuart and Donna Lynn Arrington Isom.
Survivors include his parents of Galax; two children, Camden David Isom and Harper Lynn Isom; his partner and mother of the child, Dina Coutu, all of Galax; and sisters, Jessica Isom and Allison Isom, both of Ormond Beach, Fla.
A funeral was held Sept. 23, 2019, in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Burcham officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019