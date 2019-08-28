Anita "Sue" Rhudy Backus, 81, of Fries, died Saturday Aug. 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on Dec. 22, 1937, to the late Otey and Anice Larue Rhudy.
Survivors include her husband, Nathan "Joe" Backus of Fries; sons and daughters-in-law, Karl and Josie Backus of Panama City, Fla., Nathan Backus Jr. of Lugoff, S.C., and Antony and Lana Backus of St. Claire Shores, Mich.; three grandchildren; a niece and a nephew; and several nieces and nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cold Springs Cemetery with Brother Jeff Stowers officiating.
