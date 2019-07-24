Anita Christine Mullis, 57, of Collinsville, Va., formerly of Independence, Va., died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in SOVAH Hospital in Martinsville, Va.
She was born in Jefferson, N.C., on December 5, 1961, to Richard and Donna Faye Harless Mullis.
Survivors include two sons, David Allen Wilson of Galax, Va., and Christopher Ray Wilson of Salisbury, N.C.; four grandchildren, Hailey, Brayden, Collin and Cameron Wilson; two sisters, Barbara and Tommy Taylor of Martinsville, Va., and Bonita Wray of Burlington, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Mullis family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019