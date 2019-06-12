Anita G. Shupe, 87, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Hillsville Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Shupe was born in Carroll County to the late John and Ila Mae Goad Shumate.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Shupe.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Velma Shupe of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Terry Shupe of Radford; brother, Johnny Joe Shumate of Hillsville; grandchildren, Grayson Lineberry of Stuart and Amanda Shupe Martin of Dublin; great-grandchildren, Jordan Martin and Andrew Martin, both of Dublin; and nephew and spouse, Joe and Nichole Shumate of Hillsville.
Funeral services will be held today, Friday, May 31, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Wayne Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Bolen Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019