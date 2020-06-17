Anita Louise Wingate
1941 - 2020
Anita Louise Wingate, 79, of Fries, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Grayson County on May 16, 1941, to Louis and Mildred Anders Waller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wingate.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Judy Wingate; daughter, Sandra Patton, all of Galax; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
