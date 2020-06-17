Anita Louise Wingate, 79, of Fries, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Grayson County on May 16, 1941, to Louis and Mildred Anders Waller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wingate.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Judy Wingate; daughter, Sandra Patton, all of Galax; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
She was born in Grayson County on May 16, 1941, to Louis and Mildred Anders Waller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wingate.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Judy Wingate; daughter, Sandra Patton, all of Galax; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.