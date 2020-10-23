Ann Boyer Norman, 74, of Advance, North N.C., and formerly of Galax, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Grayson County on Aug. 6, 1946, to Crilly Ray and Geneva Goad Boyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Clyde Norman.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Janson and Amy Norman of Advance, N.C.; three grandchildren; sister, Jan Boyer of Glade Springs; and brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Brenda Boyer of Kingsport, Tenn.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Samaritans Purse. The link for online donations is https://www.samaritanspurse.org
or mail your donation to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.