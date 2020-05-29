Ann Cameron Weaver
Ann Cameron Weaver, 62, of Carroll County, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Great Falls, Mont., to the late William and Madelyn Stenger Cameron.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur "Troy" Weaver of the home; her brothers, John and spouse, Linda, Cameron of Helena, Mont., Steven Cameron of Great Falls, Mont., and Mark and spouse, Luke Cameron, of Santa Ana, Calif.; her sisters, Teresa and spouse, Jerry, Jasicko of Great Falls, Mont., and Mary Cameron of Watkins, Colo.
A celebration of life service will be held later at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Woodlawn, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the charity of donor's choice in memory of Ann.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
