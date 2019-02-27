Anna Lee Sizemore, 86, of Galax, died Monday, Feb, 25, 2019.
She was born in Carroll County on Feb. 18, 1933, to Steve Jefferson and Grace Jane Lineberry Edwards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Dennis Sizemore.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Renae Sizemore of Galax and Jeff and Lisa Sizemore of Sparta, N.C.; four grandchildren and spouse; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with Russell Payne officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019