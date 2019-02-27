Obituary



She was born in Carroll County on Feb. 18, 1933, to Steve Jefferson and Grace Jane Lineberry Edwards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Dennis Sizemore.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Renae Sizemore of Galax and Jeff and Lisa Sizemore of Sparta, N.C.; four grandchildren and spouse; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with Russell Payne officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family

Anna Lee Sizemore, 86, of Galax, died Monday, Feb, 25, 2019.She was born in Carroll County on Feb. 18, 1933, to Steve Jefferson and Grace Jane Lineberry Edwards.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Dennis Sizemore.Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Renae Sizemore of Galax and Jeff and Lisa Sizemore of Sparta, N.C.; four grandchildren and spouse; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with Russell Payne officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close