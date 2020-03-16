Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Mae Davis Pace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Mae Davis Pace, 97, of Sam Lowe Road, Siler City, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Cross Road Retirement Community.

Mrs. Pace was born March 19, 1922, to the late Lemuel and Mary (Dotson) Davis.

Anna Mae Pace was a lifetime member of First Wesleyan Church.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She loved to garden and was an amazing cook who loved to feed anyone who came to visit.

You could always go to her house and find a homemade treat of some sort.

Mrs. Pace was preceded in death by her husband, Alga Pace of 69 years; parents; two brothers, L. D. Davis and Robert Davis; and two sisters, Helen Thomas and Virginia Moser.

Survivors include her daughter, Sylvia Lowe and husband James; son, Larry Pace and wife Joyce; sister, Marietta Hilton and husband Howard; brother, Jimmy Davis and wife Emily; eight grandchildren, Gay Coble (Mike), Greg Lowe (Angie), Alan Pace (Cathy), Darrell Pace (Wendy), Penny Lowe, Keith Pace (Jennifer), Pam Hargrove (Turner Jr.), Josh Robinson (Christa); 18 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at First Wesleyan Church, 608 N. 3rd Ave., Siler City on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Boone and Pastor Donald Southern officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Chatham Memorial Park, Siler City.

Memorials may be made to Crossroads Retirement Center at 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro, N.C. 27206.

Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at Anna Mae Davis Pace, 97, of Sam Lowe Road, Siler City, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Cross Road Retirement Community.Mrs. Pace was born March 19, 1922, to the late Lemuel and Mary (Dotson) Davis.Anna Mae Pace was a lifetime member of First Wesleyan Church.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.She loved to garden and was an amazing cook who loved to feed anyone who came to visit.You could always go to her house and find a homemade treat of some sort.Mrs. Pace was preceded in death by her husband, Alga Pace of 69 years; parents; two brothers, L. D. Davis and Robert Davis; and two sisters, Helen Thomas and Virginia Moser.Survivors include her daughter, Sylvia Lowe and husband James; son, Larry Pace and wife Joyce; sister, Marietta Hilton and husband Howard; brother, Jimmy Davis and wife Emily; eight grandchildren, Gay Coble (Mike), Greg Lowe (Angie), Alan Pace (Cathy), Darrell Pace (Wendy), Penny Lowe, Keith Pace (Jennifer), Pam Hargrove (Turner Jr.), Josh Robinson (Christa); 18 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.The funeral will be held at First Wesleyan Church, 608 N. 3rd Ave., Siler City on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Boone and Pastor Donald Southern officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Chatham Memorial Park, Siler City.Memorials may be made to Crossroads Retirement Center at 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro, N.C. 27206.Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close