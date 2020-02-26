Anna Mae Kirby Redd, 92, of Galax, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the Alleghany Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Grayson County on April 7, 1927, to Lee and Neil Lowe Kirby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Heath Redd.
Survivors include her son, William (Bill) Robinson of Galax; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrin Brannock and Elder Pete Hawks officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirby Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Independence Rescue Squad.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020