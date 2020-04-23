Anna P. Young, 83, of Galax, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on April 27, 1936, to the late Conley and Daisy Kyle Maxwell.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence Young of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Relanda Young Sr. of Clarksville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Shiela Young of Shelby, N.C.; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the Oldtown Cemetery with Minister Stevie Richardson and Bishop Barry Early officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020