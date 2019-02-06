Obituary



She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on Oct. 27, 1953, to James Ernest and Claudia Cork Primm.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Dean Donithan.

Survivors include her mother, Claudia Primm of Warren, Ohio; her daughter and friend Crystal Burress and John Elder; son, Shannon Donithan, all of Galax, Virginia; three grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Jerry Gulosh of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother and sister-in-law, David and Michelle Primm of Warren, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Fox, the Rev. Ron Hill and the Rev. Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the McKenzie Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019

