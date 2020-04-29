Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary

Annette Bowman Marshall, 82, a lifetime member of the Laurel Fork community, has left this world for her new home in Heaven on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

For 30 years, she served as secretary at Gladesboro Elementary, where she cherished her time working with students and staff.

Annette was known for her incredibly kind and loving personality and her beautiful smile.

Her compassion for finding ways to better her community and those in need led her to go above and beyond to help those around her.

She was a true woman of God, dedicating her life to her faith as a member of the Gladesboro Lutheran Church family.

Her family and friends were the pride and joy of her life, and her legacy of faith, love and kindness will live on through them forever.

She was dearly loved by all those who knew her and will be missed more than words can express.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Della Bowman; her husband, Elbert; two sisters, Helen and Marie; and two brothers, Howard and Sanford.

Survivors include her son, David and wife, Sue; her daughter, Peggy King and husband, Earnest; her brother, Larry and wife, Joyce; her grandchildren, Lucas, Ryan, Eric and fiancé, Chelsea, Kyle and wife, Ashley and Michelah. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Annette Marshall to Carter Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 99, Hillsville, Va., to benefit staff and caregivers at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows or directly to Gladesboro Lutheran Church, 3486 Gladesboro Road, Hillsville, Va.

Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

