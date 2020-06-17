Annie Myrtle Testerman
1936 - 2020
Annie Myrtle Testerman, 84, of Galax, died Friday June 5, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Grayson County on March 5, 1936, to the late Arthur and Rennie Woods.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Ray Testerman and Bobby Charles Testerman (Sharon Lawson), all of Galax; a granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Felts Cemetery with Pastor Garry Adams officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
