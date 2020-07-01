1/
Annie Ruth “Polly” Jenkins
1935 - 2020
Annie Ruth "Polly" Jenkins went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born in Vass, N.C., on March 8, 1935, to Doc and Bertie Hudson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer R. Jenkins; five brothers; and two sisters.
Left to carry on her legacy are son and daughter- in-law, Stephen R. And Sherie Jenkins; daughter, Gaye Welch; two grandchildren, Lauren Gunnel-Beck and husband Scott and Dustin Jenkins; two great granddaughters, Eve and Ema Gunnell-Beck; several nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Hazel Hudson.
She moved to Hillsville, Va., in 1955 and was a very active member of Fairview Presbyterian Church. She served as President of the Presbyterian Women's Group for many years and was the first woman Elder in the church.
She was active in several civic organizations and was very well known for her delicious baked goods and helping others in need.
She never did anything for recognition but because she knew God had led her to do these good deeds. She always said, "With God I can do all things without Him I can do nothing". 
A graveside service  with burial following was held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wilkinson Cemetery  in Hillsville, Va., with Pastor Kevin Campbell officiating and Pastor Grace Kim leading the Zoom service which can be accessed by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and entering passcode 977920640# or online by https://us02web.zoom.us/j/977920640.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to grant her wish by donating to the Carroll Christmas Fund. Mailing address is Carroll Christmas Fund, 235 West Stuart Drive, Hillsville, Va. 24343 or online at https://www.facebook.com/Carroll-Christmas-Fund-623815167662618/.
The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and Ideal Florist for their services.
Also, thanks for all the cards, calls and food and support from friends and neighbors.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home in Hillsville, Va., is serving the family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wilkinson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
June 26, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Polly was always helpful and smiling!
Russell and Pat Burkholder
Friend
June 22, 2020
Steve and Gaye Im very sorry to hear about your moms passing she was a very sweet lady. May God give yall strength at this time. I know she left yall with so many good memories. You will be in our prayers.
Mark Shockley
Friend
June 22, 2020
Steve I am so sorry about your mom. She was a special lady that we all could have learned a lot about god.
Carolyn and kenny Marshall
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
Wow! What do you say when a Godly woman like Polly Jenkins leaves this world? I was honored to know her for several years and anytime you mention her name the comments are what a wonderful lady she was and what a great cook she was. She was a modern day Mother Teresa always loving and caring for others. She was an avid supporter of the Carroll Christmas Fund and we are humbled that she requested donations in memory of her be made to the Carroll Christmas Fund in lieu of flowers. Even after she is gone from this world her instructions for this will continue to help a lot of people and that is amazing. Polly, every dollar this is donated will go to help people in Carroll County as per your wishes. Steve, Gaye and family Polly loved you guys with all her heart and was so proud of each of you. You can be proud of her legacy as she made the world a better place. Love and prayers to each of you. Dennis & Sue Ward
Dennis & Sue Ward
Friend
June 22, 2020
Steve and Gaye.... I am so sorry...Polly was one of my favorite friends... She was the one that was always there for anyone and anything
Yvonne Webb
Friend
June 22, 2020
Gaye & Steve, sorry about your Mom passing away. I enjoyed working with her at the Mick or Mack. She was a special lady.
Bill Akers
Coworker
June 21, 2020
Steve and Gaye, so very sorry to learn of your loss. Polly was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. I still have fond memories of the times she made sure we got to vacation Bible school. She certainly made the world a better place.
Diane and Ernie Jackson
Neighbor
June 21, 2020
Dear Family,
Please accept our sincere condolences in the passing of dear sweet Polly. May God strengthen and sustain you in the days ahead and give you His peace that passes all understanding.
Dianne and Jim Marshall
Friend
June 21, 2020
Steve, so sorry for your loss. She will surely be missed by many friends and acquaintances. Fine lady.
Kenneth Melton
Acquaintance
June 21, 2020
Jeannie jennings
Acquaintance
June 20, 2020
Polly was a sweet lady. Prayers for her family. May God be with you in the days ahead.
connie nester
June 20, 2020
So sorry for your families loss, she was a precious lady.
Clarissa Chappell
Friend
June 20, 2020
Steve and Gaye so sorry to hear of your mother's passing.
Take comfort in knowing she is resting in a better place.
Ruth Sizemore
Friend
June 20, 2020
So very sorry Steve to her that your mom passed. Thoughts and prayers.
Gladys Sumner
Friend
June 20, 2020
I knew Polly for many years. She had worked with my dad at the grocery store when I was a child. She was always kind and friendly. I could always tell she was a Christian person. That speaks volumes about a person. So sorry for Polly's family. Prayers for comfort and clear memories.
JEANIE MARTIN
June 20, 2020
Will miss u ,very sweet person,great cook,thanks for help love u going to get your crown
Zella Coulson
June 20, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. She was one of the sweetest persons I have ever known.
Evona Jessup
Friend
June 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a great lady. Prayers
Debbie Parnell
Friend
June 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in your hours of sadness. May your many happy memories comfort you during this time.
Jim and Erma Montgomery
Friend
June 20, 2020
Gaye, Steve and family. Sure was sorry to learn about Polly. My deepest condolences to you all. I didn't know anything was wrong with her. May God bless you all..I've know Polly a lot of years. One fine ,happy lady.
Marie S. Horton
Family
June 20, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to this family polly will be missed dearly her smile always captured others and her sweet baked goods was always made with love
Dawn Spence
Neighbor
June 20, 2020
You will be in peace now Polly I miss seeing your smiling face with your bright red lipstick and us sitting on your front porch having our daily talks I miss stopping by and checking on you you never ask for anything thou but that was the kind of person you were always giving and thinking of others and not yourself but your pain is all gone now Heaven sure got a special Angel till we see each other again I love you Mrs Polly i miss you always your friend LInda Branscone
Linda BRANSCOME
Neighbor
