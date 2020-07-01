Wow! What do you say when a Godly woman like Polly Jenkins leaves this world? I was honored to know her for several years and anytime you mention her name the comments are what a wonderful lady she was and what a great cook she was. She was a modern day Mother Teresa always loving and caring for others. She was an avid supporter of the Carroll Christmas Fund and we are humbled that she requested donations in memory of her be made to the Carroll Christmas Fund in lieu of flowers. Even after she is gone from this world her instructions for this will continue to help a lot of people and that is amazing. Polly, every dollar this is donated will go to help people in Carroll County as per your wishes. Steve, Gaye and family Polly loved you guys with all her heart and was so proud of each of you. You can be proud of her legacy as she made the world a better place. Love and prayers to each of you. Dennis & Sue Ward

