Anthony Ray Parks, better known as "Tony," 56, of Galax, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born April 11, 1963, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Bobby and Nancy Wright Parks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Parks.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy Parks of Galax; sons, Josh (Destiny) of Mount Airy, N.C., Kenneth of Galax and Coen of Galax; two grandchildren; one brother, Ricky Parks of Galax; several nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver, Sabrina Savage.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Cornett Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Mays and Jeff Davis officiating. There will be no visitation.
Flowers are appreciated or donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or [email protected].
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020