Archie "Bud" Eugene Burcham, 84, of Galax, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, N.C.
He was born on April 1, 1935, in Grayson County, to the late Robert and Rausey Burcham.
Survivors include his wife, Iva Burcham of the home; daughter, Sherry Burcham of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Debbie Burcham of Vinton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Easter and Jack of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Olivet Union Baptist Church in Baywood with Elder Herbert Rutherford and Elder Wayne Todd officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020