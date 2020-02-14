Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Arden Nelson Huff, 85, of Dugspur, Va., passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Jones Huff; two daughters, Jane Huff Austin and Jean Ann Huff Muse; four grandchildren, Harrison Jake Muse, Cooper Muse, Mallory Pearl Austin

Dr. Huff was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison T. Huff and Pearlie Jennings Huff; and six brothers and sisters. He was the youngest born and the last of all that family.

Dr. Huff was a professor emeritus at Virginia Tech and was well-known across the state and nation as a leading educational extension specialist for the livestock, meats, and equine programs.

He co-coached dozens of multi-championship 4-H livestock and horse judging teams.

He received numerous state and national awards.

Dr. Huff served two years in the U.S. Army and was a patriot.

He was a member of the Ft. Chiswell Church of Christ.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home at 4 p.m. with Steve Canup and Morris Witten officiating. The family are also welcomed at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. Burial will be private in the Bethany Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers, food items, nor donations be made and suggest that everyone express farewells and thoughts in their own way.

A special thank you to everyone and "we wish you well" is expressed by the family.

