Arless Junior Sawyers, 77, of Galax, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Grayson County on Jan. 17, 1942, to Garland A. and Velma Lucille Hawkins Sawyers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cumberford Sawyers.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Arlene and Ricki (Slab) Stuart of Galax, Sharon and Bill Reeves of Independence, Kathy and Dwayne Sexton of Mount Airy, N.C., and Anna and Clayton Farmer of Woodlawn; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Brenda Sawyers of Woodlawn; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Beech Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Burcham and the Rev. Mark Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019