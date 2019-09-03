Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Tiptop.

He chose to donate his body to science at Wake Forest.

He was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Edward Mitchem; and mother, Mary Francis Compton Mitchem.

Survivors include his wife, Millie Mitchem; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Kris Metiche; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019

