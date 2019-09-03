Arnold R. Mitchem (Mitch), 86, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2 019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Tiptop.
He chose to donate his body to science at Wake Forest.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Edward Mitchem; and mother, Mary Francis Compton Mitchem.
Survivors include his wife, Millie Mitchem; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Kris Metiche; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019