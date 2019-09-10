Arnold R. Mitchem (Mitch), 86, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Tiptop, Va.
He believed very much in education and chose to donate his body to science at Wake Forest.
Mitch served proudly in the U.S. Army and retired as a lab tech from R.J. Reynolds.
Mitch was loved very much and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Edward Mitchem; mother, Mary Francis Compton Mitchem; and siblings, Greta Price, Ferdie Mitchem and Velda Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Millie Mitchem; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Kris Metiche; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. Military rites were conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family received friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019