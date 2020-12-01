1/
Arrisha Michele (Shelley) Oakley
1968 - 2020
Arrisha Michele (Shelley) Oakley, 52, of Galax, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1968, to Jimmy Treadway and Marqurite Allison Chaffman.
Survivors include her husband, Timmy Oakley of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Kayla Chaffman McCraw and Anthony of Cana and Desiree Oakley and James Taylor of Galax; three grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Stacy Redd of Woodlawn; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Hillsville Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Stacy Redd officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hillsville Church of God of Prophecy
