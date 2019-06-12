Arthur Lee Kyle Jr. (1954 - 2019)
Arthur Lee Kyle Jr., 64, of Galax, died Wednesday in the VA Medical Center in Salem.
He was born in Galax on Sept. 27, 1954, to Arthur Lee and Louise Brown Kyle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Audrey Kyle.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Tanisha and Oscar Osorto and Tambra Kyle, all of Reidsville, N.C.; one grandson; and several nieces and nephews. 
The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral  Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019
