Service Information High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-9009 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Chester County, Pa., on May 1, 1961, to Arvel Lee Blevins Sr. and Lessie A. Blevins.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Hawks Blevins of the home; his mother, Lessie Blevins of Mouth of Wilson; a brother, Scott Blevins and wife Tammy of Saltville; a sister, Phyllis Farmer of Mouth of Wilson; mother-in-law, Betty Hawks of Fries; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy Davis of Fries, Hawkeye and Rita Hawks of Galax and Bill Davis of Fries; and several nieces and nephews

A Celebration of Life service was held July 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at High Country Services with the Rev. Lundy Finley Jr. officiating. Masonic rites followed with the Mouth of Wilson Lodge #223 and the Fireman's Honor Guard.

Friends are welcome at the home of Betty Hawks at other times.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local fire and rescue of the donor's choice in Blevins's honor.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

Arvel Lee Blevins Jr., 58, of Galax. died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.He was born in Chester County, Pa., on May 1, 1961, to Arvel Lee Blevins Sr. and Lessie A. Blevins.He is preceded in death by his father.Survivors include his wife, Karen Hawks Blevins of the home; his mother, Lessie Blevins of Mouth of Wilson; a brother, Scott Blevins and wife Tammy of Saltville; a sister, Phyllis Farmer of Mouth of Wilson; mother-in-law, Betty Hawks of Fries; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy Davis of Fries, Hawkeye and Rita Hawks of Galax and Bill Davis of Fries; and several nieces and nephewsA Celebration of Life service was held July 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at High Country Services with the Rev. Lundy Finley Jr. officiating. Masonic rites followed with the Mouth of Wilson Lodge #223 and the Fireman's Honor Guard.Friends are welcome at the home of Betty Hawks at other times.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local fire and rescue of the donor's choice in Blevins's honor.High Country Services is serving the family.Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com. Published in Galax Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close