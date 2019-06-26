Ashley Danielle Lanier, 29, of Galax, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Galax.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1989, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Donald Bryan Lanier and Rhonda Jane Clark Lanier.
Survivors include her mother and husband, Rhonda and Chris Thompson; daughters Kya Rayne Brewer and Kynleigh Wren Brewer; father of the children, Matthew Brewer; step-father, William Nelson, all of Galax; sister, Amber Michelle Lanier of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Caynan Nelson of Galax; maternal grandparents, Jane and James Bayzen and Major "Buck" Clark, all of Burgaw, N.C.; paternal grandmother, Jo Lanier of Maple Hill, N.C.; a nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019