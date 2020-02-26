GRAHAM, N.C. – Atchley Adson Alexander "Triple A", 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Burlington, N.C.
His parents were Charles Ingram Alexander and Minnie Nikiti Hanks Alexander.
He grew up in Carroll County, Va., in a large family with 23 siblings.
He spent most of his adult life as a long haul trucker, first with Blue Ridge Transfer in Roanoke, Va., and then Burlington Industries Transportation Division in Newbern, Va. He moved to N.C., in the mid 1970s and continued his career with Burlington Industries Transportation Division until his retirement. He was always known as a very dedicated driver at both companies.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Josephine Waddell Alexander in 2017; his parents; and 20 of his siblings.
Survivors include his son, Duane Alexander (Deborah) of Galax, Va.; daughter, Elaine Alexander Barrow (Wayne) of Graham, N.C.; stepdaughter, Vivian Waddell Hewitt (Rodney) of Graham N.C.; stepson, Nelson Waddell (Faye) of Graham, N.C.; grandchildren, Kristi Garris (Adam) of Graham, N.C., and Sara Newman (Brad) of Graham, N.C.; step grandchildren, Chris Barrow (April) of Graham, N.C., Heather Hewitt Davis of Burlington, N.C., Tanner Hewit of Elon, N.C., and Grace Lowe (Galax, Va.); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jonah, Addison, Ian, Claire, Ethan and Logan; brothers, Clayborne Alexander (Shirley) of Max Meadows, Va., Than Alexander of Kent, Ohio; sister, Gailya Dillon of Ballard, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
McClure Funeral Service in Graham, N.C., is assisting the family.
A private interment will be at a later date in Galax, Va.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020