Audrey Ann Kinser, 79, of Galax, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born in Grayson County on June 14, 1940, to the late Bayard and Emma Caudill Anders.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Burlison Kinser.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Trenda Kinser and Tim and Kim Kinser, all of Galax; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Billie Ruth and Bobby Taylor; brother-in-law, Harold Isom; an aunt; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Watts officiating. Burial was private for the family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020