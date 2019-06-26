Avery Dale Newman, 26, of Elk Creek, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Richmond on June 20, 1992, to Larry Dale Newman and Kimberley Kay Fender.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Kimberley and Andre' Cox of Galax; father Larry Newman of Elk Creek; half-brother, Harley A. Holden; maternal grandmother, Bobbie D. Fender of Woodlawn; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Gleasanna Dixon.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019