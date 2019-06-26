Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Richmond on June 20, 1992, to Larry Dale Newman and Kimberley Kay Fender.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Kimberley and Andre' Cox of Galax; father Larry Newman of Elk Creek; half-brother, Harley A. Holden; maternal grandmother, Bobbie D. Fender of Woodlawn; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Gleasanna Dixon.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Avery Dale Newman, 26, of Elk Creek, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.He was born in Richmond on June 20, 1992, to Larry Dale Newman and Kimberley Kay Fender.Survivors include his mother and step-father, Kimberley and Andre' Cox of Galax; father Larry Newman of Elk Creek; half-brother, Harley A. Holden; maternal grandmother, Bobbie D. Fender of Woodlawn; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Gleasanna Dixon.A funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close