Guest Book
  • "You have my deepest sympathy. My thoughts and prayers are..."
    - Kelly Parnell
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Anna Coltrane
  • "Sending you much heartfelt sympathy from the Eastern shore..."
    - Brenda Alderman
  • "Judy will be missed my thoughts and prayers are with the..."
    - Vickie Gardner
  • "sorry for your loss,thought and prayers "
    - Barbara Parnell Quesenberry
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Shorts Creek Church of God
Obituary
Barbara "Judy" Beasley, 81, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Hillsville Health and Rehab in Hillsville, Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gray Beasley; and her parents, Elmer Iverson and Sadie Parnell Crigger.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Greg Frazier of Austinville; son, Jim Beasley and Tammy Mabry of Austinville; four grandchildren and spouses, Keisha and Derrick Spence, Josh and Tina Frazier, Justin Frazier and Ashley and Matt Finney; great-grandchildren, Sadie Spence, Emma Spence, Foster Frazier and Fulton Frazier; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Darlene and Bobby Beasley of Austinville and Linda and Eldon Winesett of Woodlawn; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Karen Crigger of Austinville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shorts Creek Church of God with the Rev. James Walker and Pastor Tim McBride officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Beasley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Beasley family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
