Barbara Ann Carico, 69, of Galax, died Thursday, June  4, 2020 in the Forsyth Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Grayson County on Feb. 11, 1951, to the late Kermit and Christine Farmer Pearman.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Carico of Galax; daughter and son-in-law,  Joanie and Shane Cochran of Clemons, N.C.; two grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Judy Pearman of Galax; and two nieces and their spouses.
A drive-through visitation will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Frazier officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
JUN
6
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
