Barbara was born in Grayson County on Feb. 11, 1951, to the late Kermit and Christine Farmer Pearman.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Carico of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Joanie and Shane Cochran of Clemons, N.C.; two grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Judy Pearman of Galax; and two nieces and their spouses.

A drive-through visitation will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Frazier officiating.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

