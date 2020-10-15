1/
Barbara Ann King Slate
1942 - 2020
Barbara Ann King Slate, 78, of Galax, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Galax on March 7, 1942, to Frank and Ethel Sharpe King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Preston Slate.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Angie Slate of Galax; four grandchildren; and a sister Nancy Morris of Sylvatus.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
