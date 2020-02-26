Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Visitation 1:00 PM Little Wilson United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Little Wilson United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on April 26, 1940, to the late Isom and Okie (Cooper) Osborne.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Bobby G. Reedy of the home; son, Jim Reedy, Troutdale, Va.; daughter, Rhonda Reedy of Black Mountain, N.C.; granddaughter, Kate Reedy of Abingdon, Va.; four sisters, Carol (Louis) McGrady of Mouth of Wilson, Va., Sue (Donald Jo) Adams of Mouth of Wilson, Va., Jane (Charlie) Hash of Independence, Va., and Linda Spencer of Independence, Va.; one brother, Larry (Linda) Osborne of Independence, Va.; special sister-in-law, Dixie Reedy of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara loved to garden, read and be a help to others.

She was well known in the community for her compassionate and giving spirit and for putting others before herself.

Cooking was her passion and she showed her love for others through cooking. If you were on the receiving end of food from her garden or something homemade from her kitchen, you knew she loved you and it was her way of taking care of you.

She was a lifelong active member of Little Wilson United Methodist Church and volunteered for many fundraising and community events with Rugby Rescue Squad.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Little Wilson United Methodist Church by Pastor Dwight Sells and Brother Bob Cheeks. Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Flowers are appreciated or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Rugby Rescue Squad or Little Wilson United Methodist Church.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Reedy family.

