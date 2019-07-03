Barbara Ann Taylor Lambert, 78, of Galax, Va., passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Barbara was born in Grayson County, Va., on March 14, 1941, to John Floyd and Bessie Pearl Graham Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Taylor; and grandchildren, Barry Duncan, Bobbi Jo Sawyers and Cherie Jean Cox.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Sheila and Ronnie Duncan of Check, Va., Becky and Carmie Joyce of Hillsville, Va., Margaret Vaughan and Jennifer Bush of Purlear, N.C., Sandra Duncan of Radford, Va.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Doris Taylor and John and Jan Taylor, all of Galax, Va.; five grandchildren, Amanda Vaughan of Galax, Va., Chelsey and Chris Fawthrope of Copper Hill, Va., Ashley Joyce of Laurel Fork, Va., Brandon and April Joyce of Hillsville, Va., Chris and Jenny Duncan of Richmond, Va.; 11 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Melinda "Boo" Taylor of Galax, Va.; special friend, Leon Black of Fries, Va.; grandchildren of the heart, Shada Leigh Davis and Hugo Carranza; and pets, Amos and Sissy.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019