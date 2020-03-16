Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hayhurst Funeral Home 1660 S Elm Pl Broken Arrow , OK 74012 (918)-258-9623 Send Flowers Obituary

Services honoring Barbara Denise Dawson will be 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Brooks of First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow officiating. Viewing will take place prior to the service from 6:30 p.m. until service time. Burial will take place at Park Grove Cemetery.

Barbara Denise Dawson "Neesie," beloved eldest daughter of Jim and Rita (White) Dawson and sister to Sharon, Rosalie, Any, Allison and Andrew, left this broken world behind on March 2, 2020, at her home in Wytheville, Va., in the presence of her mother and loving caregivers.

She passed peacefully in her sleep as her sweet soul was released into the care of her Heavenly Father. In his compassion, and in answer to many prayers by many people, it was He who chose when to say "Enough!" to her sufferings, as her heart and body failed her.

She was born at Ft. Meade in Laurel, Md., on Feb. 17, 1958, but lived her life in Saltville and Marion, Va., attending the Smyth County Training Center, under Dianna (Tibbs) before entering SWVTC in Hillsville, Va., at the age of 22. Upon closure of SWVTC in 2018, she moved into her "Good Neighbor Homes" group home in Wytheville, along with some of her long-time friends from the Center and was very happy there.

During the earlier years, she also enjoyed many happy times in Oklahoma with her family, prior to her heart condition becoming an issue.

Denise anticipated Christmas and receiving two dolls 364 days of the year, loving the stuffed tiger she received one Christmas 20 years ago, which accompanied her most everywhere she went. She loved her southern sweet iced tea, car rides, oldies music, Connect Four, dogs, ponies, glamour magazines and make-up days.

She never stopped expecting to see her "Neesie's Daddy" who preceded her to Heaven almost 14 years ago.

Her handicaps and lack of speech led to many frustrations and challenging behaviors at times, but did not overcome her sense of humor and playful nature, as she also brought joys to those around her, being referred to as "the light and life of her home" and endearing herself to many through the years.

In her last days she was lovingly cared for by Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care in her home.

Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020

