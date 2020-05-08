Barbara Jean Howard, 70, of Gastonia, N.C., died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born to the late David Stuart and Emmer Margaret Howard in Newark, N.J., on Jan. 6, 1950, and resided in Roanoke, Independence, Galax and most recently Gastonia, N.C.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Smith of Gastonia, N.C.; one son, John David Howard of Charlotte, N.C; a nephew; a sisters, Sharmane Howard of Gastonia, N.C.; several grandchildren; one grand-niece; two grand-nephews; two close aunts; and two godmothers.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. Oak Grove Cemetery, Bridle Creek, with Bishop Charles Millner officiating
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020