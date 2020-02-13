Barbara Jo Chappell Farmer, 81, of Woodlawn, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Lambsburg on Nov. 24, 1938, to Chris and Frances Duncan Chappell.
Survivors include her husband, Sidney M. Farmer Sr. of Woodlawn; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Larry Thomas of Pulaski; son and daughter-in-law, Sidney M. and Tamara Farmer Jr. of Meadows of Dan; four grandchildren and spouses; one great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and church family at Forest Oak Christian Church.
A funeral will be held Friday at noon in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Butch Isom and Pastor Myron Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020