Barnie "Junior" Ring, 78, of Galax, died Thursday April 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1941, in Carroll County, to the late Elmer James Ring and Rosie Alice Roberts Ring.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Ring of the home; sons, Ricky, Jerry and Robert, all of Galax; sister, Goldie Jones of Galax; granddaughter and husband, Ashley Lawrence and Casey; and great-grandchildren Mason, Jalynn and Sadie.
Graveside services and burial will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Smith and the Rev. Harvey Carico officiating.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019