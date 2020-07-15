1/
Barry Eugene Smith
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Eugene Smith, 59, of Springfield, Tenn., died Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1960 in Galax to the late Clayton and Mary Frances Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Donna Shelton Smith; four sons, Jeff (Jackie White) Smith, Clay Smith, Chad (Angie) Shelton and Bayard (Kendra) Shelton; 10 grandchildren; brother, Tracy (tammy) Smith of Virginia; and a niece.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
This is a courtesy announcement from Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved