Or Copy this URL to Share

Barry Eugene Smith, 59, of Springfield, Tenn., died Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1960 in Galax to the late Clayton and Mary Frances Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Donna Shelton Smith; four sons, Jeff (Jackie White) Smith, Clay Smith, Chad (Angie) Shelton and Bayard (Kendra) Shelton; 10 grandchildren; brother, Tracy (tammy) Smith of Virginia; and a niece.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

This is a courtesy announcement from Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store