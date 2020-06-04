Barry Nolan Hodge
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Nolan Hodge, 53, of Woodlawn, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Galax on July 13, 1966, to Cecil Scott and Helen Mae Ayers Hodge.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hodge of Woodlawn; daughter, Nikki Hodge of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren; and brothers and sister-in-law, Brett and Alice Hodge and Bryan Hodge, all of Wytheville.
A drive-thru visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Monta Vista Cemetery with a graveside service  to follow.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Graveside service
Monta Vista Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved