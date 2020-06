Barry Nolan Hodge, 53, of Woodlawn, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.He was born in Galax on July 13, 1966, to Cecil Scott and Helen Mae Ayers Hodge.Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hodge of Woodlawn; daughter, Nikki Hodge of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren; and brothers and sister-in-law, Brett and Alice Hodge and Bryan Hodge, all of Wytheville.A drive-thru visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Monta Vista Cemetery with a graveside service to follow.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.