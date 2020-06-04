Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Barry's life story with friends and family

Share Barry's life story with friends and family



He was born in Galax on July 13, 1966, to Cecil Scott and Helen Mae Ayers Hodge.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hodge of Woodlawn; daughter, Nikki Hodge of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren; and brothers and sister-in-law, Brett and Alice Hodge and Bryan Hodge, all of Wytheville.

A drive-thru visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Monta Vista Cemetery with a graveside service to follow.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Barry Nolan Hodge, 53, of Woodlawn, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.He was born in Galax on July 13, 1966, to Cecil Scott and Helen Mae Ayers Hodge.Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hodge of Woodlawn; daughter, Nikki Hodge of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren; and brothers and sister-in-law, Brett and Alice Hodge and Bryan Hodge, all of Wytheville.A drive-thru visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Monta Vista Cemetery with a graveside service to follow.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store