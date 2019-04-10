Beatrice May Noyes Yakem, 94, of Independence, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born on May 7, 1924, in Oswego, N.Y., to William and Eliza Godden Noyes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Yakem Jr.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and William Glover of Galax; two grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, Elenor Lund, Betty Dashnau, Louise Himes, Donna Brouse and Vivian Verdow, all of New York; brother, Kenneth Noyes of Texas; two nephews; numerous nieces and nephews.
Yakem's body will be shipped to Monessen, Penn., where the funeral service and burial will be held.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019