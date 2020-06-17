Belford Joseph Bryant, 85, of Independence, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born March 22, 1935, in Carroll County, to the late Joe and Kate Horton Bryant.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta H. Bryant of the home; daughters, Sandra Coleson Horton and Jimmy Horton of Woodlawn and Kristie Haga and Marc Haga of Galax; sister, Reva Bullion of Woodlawn; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a nephew.
A private memorial service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2020, at Living By Faith Baptist Church in Independence at 2:30 p.m. Derek Cowen will officiate. A public graveside service will follow at Salem Methodist Church Cemetery at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Living By Faith Baptist Church, 343 Hilltop Drive, Independence, Va. 24348 or to the Independence Rescue Squad, 182 West Main Street, Independence, Va. 24348.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.