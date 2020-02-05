Benjamin (Benny) Milton Martin, 77, of Galax, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in his home.
He was born in Charles Town, W.Va., on Aug. 11, 1942, to the late Isaac and Forrest Shupe Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Dixon Martin of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Renee Bobbitt and fiancé, Eric Isom of Woodlawn and Gail and Chris Quesenberry of Salem; son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Melissa Martin of Galax; six grandchildren, all of Galax; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Wilma Waller of Woodlawn; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, caregivers and neighbors.
A funeral was held Feb. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Smith, the Rev. Ben Haga and Dr. Cameron Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow at McKenzie Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020