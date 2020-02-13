Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin (Benny) Milton Martin, 77, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.Benny was blessed with a host of family and friends, whom will always recall his kind demeanor and his willingness to always lend a helping hand.With more than 40 years committed to the trucking industry, Benny enjoyed a fulfilling career behind the wheel.Everyone that knew him, knew that Benny was an avid NASCAR enthusiast with a special admiration for Dale Earnhardt.Benny was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Forrest Martin, along with several brothers, sisters, cousins and friends.Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Dixon Martin of Galax; two daughters, Renee Bobbitt and fiancé, Eric Isom of Galax and Gail Quesenberry and husband, Chris, of Salem, Va.; one son, Allen Martin and wife, Missy, of Galax; six grandchildren, Shelley Carpenter and husband, Michael of Pilot Mountain, Madison Martin, Kelson Isom, Kaden Isom, Payton Martin and Sierra Byrd, all of Galax; two great-grandchildren, Grant and Madi Carpenter of Pilot Mountain, one sister, Wilma Waller of Woodlawn; several nieces, nephews, neighbors, cousins, church family and dear friends.The family extends a sincere thank you to special friends and caregivers, Dr. Cameron Gillespie, Julie Horton and Neena Wiles. Additionally, the family would like to say thank you to everyone for every act of love and kindness shown to us during the sickness and passing of our Dear Benny.A funeral was held Feb. 3, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Benny Haga, the Rev. Tim Smith and Dr. Cameron Gillespie officiating. Burial followed at the McKenzie Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Benny requested that memorial gifts be made to support our local community. Two local charities that were near and dear to Benny were Backpack Buddies, which helps feed local needy school children and Galax Police Department to help fund the purchase of a new K-9 officer.Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Benny's memory and in honor of Shawny Jones and all first responders please send gifts to Galax Backpack Buddies, P.O. Box 541, Galax, Va. 24333 or to Galax Police Department, 353 North Main St., Galax, Va. 24333.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughan-guynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020

