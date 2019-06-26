Benny Gene Carper, 82, of Galax, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Pulaski on February 7, 1937, to the late Leonard and Ann Waterhouse Carper.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Carper of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy Kellis of Burlington, N.C., Susan and Anthony Oliver of Leighton, Ala., and Cynthia ad Earl Coolman of Hinesville, Ga.; sons and daughter-in-law, Tony and Rhonda Carper and Donnie Carper, all of Galax; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Leek officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with military rites by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019