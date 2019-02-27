Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bentley Nelson Jennings, 81, passed away peacefully at home February 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Catherine Jennings.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Susan Jennings.

Benny was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a retiree of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Benny was a life member of the Laurel Rescue Squad for 44 years serving as captain and president for 12 years. He taught CPR/First Aid for the American Red Cross.

Benny and JB Newman were the first rescue divers in Carroll County and established Laurel's Water Rescue Team.

Along with Glen Jennings, they were the only Vehicle Extrication Instructors Carroll County ever had.

He also taught Light Duty Rescue, which involved repelling with ropes and knot tying.

Benny was also a charter and life member of the Carroll County Search and Rescue for 21 years and served as their first captain.

He was an instructor for Project Lifesaver and helped establish it in the Carroll/ Galax/Grayson areas.

In addition, Benny was a member of the Galax Moose Lodge and Twin County Antique Automobile Club. He was an expert diesel mechanic, a compassionate farmer, and a mentor to many.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Carles Arnold, the Rev. Steve Ogle and the Rev. Ray Bolen officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant View Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019

