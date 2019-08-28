Benton Wade Martin, 77, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Pulaski to the late Terry and Ora Lee Horton Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Nevada Martin of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Steve Williams of Fries and Laura and Jody Worrell of Hillsville; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Michelle Martin of Hillsville; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kay Martin of Denver; sisters-in-law, Martha Lee Martin of Hillsville and Maxine Martin of Galax; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Fairview Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. with Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the C.C. Webb Cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019